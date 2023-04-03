The Chinese spy balloon that drifted across the US in February collected intelligence from several American military sites and transmitted the information back to Beijing in real-time — even as the Biden administration intercepted it, according to US officials.

The spy balloon made multiple passes over some key locations and was able to send Beijing the information it gathered instantaneously, two current and one former senior US administration official told NBC News.

While soaring through the sky, the balloon was able to collect intelligence from electronic signals.

Such intelligence may have included weapons systems or communications from base personnel.

