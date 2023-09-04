Chinese spies gained access to US military bases by posing as tourists, report says

Chinese citizens, often posing as tourists, gained access to top secret military installations on more than 100 occasions over the last few years in the latest escalation in the Communist nation’s espionage war with the US, a shocking new report says.

In 2022, officials, including FBI agents and Defense of Department officials, held summits in order to combat the growing problem, reports the Wall Street Journal. Speaking to the newspaper, authorities called the problem an ‘espionage threat.’

The bizarre lengths that operatives from the Communist nation have gone in recent times include scuba diving close to Cape Canaveral, wandering on to a missile launch site in New Mexico and claiming to be staying on an Army base in Alaska.

Officials who are investigating the spying say that those who are caught are usually cited under local trespassing laws, given meagre fines and told not to return. Trespassing offenses are not covered by federal law which inhibits more extensive scrutiny, Democratic Rep. Jason Crow told WSJ.

This latest bombshell comes just months after the Chinese spy balloon, which US officials say had rudimentary flight controls, passed over a number of US nuclear missile facilities in late January and early February, before it was shot down by an F-22 Raptor fighter off South Carolina.

