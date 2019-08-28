NEW YORK POST:

They made chop suey of the health regulations. Just hours after being busted for washing down kitchen equipment in a local lake, a Chinese restaurant was open for business.

Employees of No. 1 Chinese Restaurant in suburban Nashville were caught washing everything from pots and rags to grill tops at a boat dock at nearby Old Hickory Lake — a popular recreation spot — NewsChannel5 reported.

A series of videos showing the restaurant’s organic approach to food safety was shared first on Facebook and then with the health department, who quickly sent an inspector to the scene on Tuesday.

“Their explanation was it was a drain that collected a lot of grease, and they wanted to wash it somewhere where that grease wasn’t going down their drain,” Hugh Atkins, director of Bureau of Environmental Health Services at the Metro Health Department, told the station.

“It’s disturbing to see something like that.”