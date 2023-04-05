Chinese Communist Party censors allowed users on its state-controlled site Weibo to comment extensively on the arrest of American former President Donald Trump on Tuesday, resulting in many cheering on the decline of the United States and predicting a civil war.

Trump was arrested and arraigned in Manhattan on Tuesday, indicted on 34 charges of fabricating business documents. The charges stem from alleged money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels, according to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. During remarks late Tuesday, Bragg claimed that the alleged fabrications were related to attempts to “cover up crimes relating to the 2016 election.”

Trump, shown in multiple polls to be the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, described the charges on Tuesday as “massive election interference at a scale never seen before in our country.”

“This fake case was brought only to interfere with the upcoming 2024 election. And it should be dropped immediately,” he asserted.

