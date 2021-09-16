NY Post

Chinese President Xi Jinping snubbed President Biden’s request last week for an in-person summit to smooth over relations that were soured by Chinese human rights abuses and secrecy about the origins of COVID-19, according to a new report. Biden told Xi on Thursday during a 90-minute call that he wanted to have the meeting to achieve better relations, but Xi “did not take him up on the offer and instead insisted Washington adopt a less strident tone towards Beijing,” Financial Times reports. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday declined to say at her daily press briefing if Biden pressed Xi during the call for Chinese transparency on the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic after the US intelligence community last month found it was “plausible” that the virus leaked from China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology.

