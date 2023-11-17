Chinese Platform Poisons America’s Youth with Antisemetic, Anti-USA Propaganda While Xi Lauded in Silicon Valley

Young Americans have been going viral on the Chinese app TikTok sympathizing with Osama bin Laden and recirculating his 2002 letter in which the terrorist leader tries to justify the mass murder of Americans on September 11, 2001.

Osama bin Laden’s “Letter to America” went viral on China’s TikTok this week among a new generation whose members were either born after September 11, 2001, or were not old enough to remember the terrorist attacks on U.S. soil.

Amid the public debate on the Israel-Hamas war, young people are defending bin Laden for his opposition to America’s support for Israel. Videos on the topic have already garnered at least 14 million views.

“I’m not about to sit here act like [bin Laden]’s just the worst person in the world when America has literally been terrorizing people since the beginning of history,” one TikTok user said in a video.

READ MORE