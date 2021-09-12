BREITBART:

A senior official in the Chinese foreign ministry mocked the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan in a tweet that shows a video of Taliban members using an abandoned U.S. plane as a swing.

“The graveyard of EMPIRES and their WAR MACHINES. Talibans have turned their planes into swings and toys” tweeted senior Chinese official Lijian Zhao.

The video shows members of the Taliban giggling with joy as one man pushes another on a make-shift swing that is tied to the wing of an abandoned military plane.

The United States left behind tens of billions of dollars worth of military equipment amidst the Biden administration’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan that resulted in the death of 13 U.S. servicemembers.

More at Breitbart