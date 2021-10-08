noisyroom.net

Nearly two months after the withdrawal of foreign troops from #Afghanistan, Bagram Air Base has apparently reactivated. It is not clear who activated this site. The new government, however, has denied reports of Chinese presence at the base.

Video: @FarshadDaryosh pic.twitter.com/euO5ZrU8vW — Hadi Sahar (@HadiSahar2) October 3, 2021

The Pentagon knows for sure and is not talking or doing any reporting. We have advanced technology to see the activity at Bagram including GeoSpatial systems. Anyone asking the right questions? Not so far but read on. Ah, but the Taliban denies this story… of course they do as does the Chinese Foreign Minister. Chinese ‘military’ aircraft landed in Bagram airbase in Afghanistan, said the Daily Mail on Sunday. The UK newspaper’s report was based on its own sources, noting that power was restored in the airbase the US left in July. The Daily Mail said unconfirmed reports suggest that the Chinese forces are the ones who “occupied the former US stronghold.” The Daily Mail also noted that many military aircraft had been seen taking off and landing in the airbase, as images and videos circulating on social media show its floodlights in the distance amid reports of flights. China, a country bordering Afghanistan, accused the United States of “leaving chaos” behind in Afghanistan after withdrawing from the country. This comes especially after scenes of civilians attempting to escape through the Kabul airport as the US was evacuating its nationals and embassy staff went viral. A Chinese government spokesperson later declared that China was ready to enhance cooperation with Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of the country. In July, ahead of the US withdrawal, a Taliban delegation met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, and the Taliban pledged that Afghan territories would not be used to undermine the security of other countries. In return, China offered economic support and investments to rebuild the country torn by the 20-year US-NATO war on it.

