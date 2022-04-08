BREITBART:

The People’s Daily, the official newspaper of the Chinese Communist Party, published a video on its webpage on Wednesday described as a “satirical play” showing a Chinese man in a headdress pretending to be a member of the Native American Shoshone tribe, accusing America of “genocide.”

The video furthers a years-long campaign by the Party — itself committing genocide against the indigenous people of East Turkistan today — to accuse America of human rights abuses in an attempt to discredit any criticism of China’s abysmal human rights record. China’s record is particularly egregious against indigenous communities in areas where the Han Chinese are not the majority, such as East Turkistan, occupied Tibet, and Inner Mongolia, where dictator Xi Jinping has outlawed teaching local languages and crushed religious and cultural practices.

Chinese government media also has a growing record of offensive depictions of foreign cultures in visual propaganda, prompting worldwide outrage after featuring Chinese performers in “blackface” on two separate occasions during state television’s annual Lunar New Year extravaganza.

The “satirical play” posted online on Wednesday, which did not contain any apparent jokes, featured a People’s Daily personality interviewing the man about American nuclear weapons tests in the western United States in the 1950s. The man appears onscreen and pouts, to which the People’s Daily host, a woman, asks, “Hey, what’s wrong? Why so sad?”

“American government had nuclear tests on our territory,” the “native” man replies. “This is genocide!”

