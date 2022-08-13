China’s state-run Global Times on Thursday declared the “partisan infighting drama” over the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump’s residence was proof the United States has degenerated into a “banana republic.”

As usual, the Chinese propagandists were merely riffing on verbiage they skimmed from American social media — they even dropped scare quotes around “banana republic” every time it was used, without mentioning whom they were quoting.

Some critics of the FBI raid have said it reminds them of politicized investigations and abuses of power from a “Third World” dictatorship or “banana republic.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) was among the most prominent voices to use the “banana republic” comparison, and because DeSantis is a constant focus of unfriendly media attention himself, banana-flavored flame wars are raging across social media.

The Global Times professed itself suspicious of the FBI action, which “makes external observers on U.S. affairs easily speculate that the investigation into Trump and the raid of his home are really aimed at influencing the outcome of the midterm elections, discrediting Trump and hindering him from running in the 2024 presidential election.”

Having said that, the Chinese Communists also dinged Trump for adding “extra comedy color to this drama” by trying to “turn the FBI’s raid to his benefit” in fundraising emails.

