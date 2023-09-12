Chinese Media Mock USA on Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks

China’s government-run propaganda outlet Global Times mocked the United States on Sunday with a political cartoon marking the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

Global Times posted the cartoon on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the caption, “#US continues to export turmoil 22 years after 9/11.”

On Monday, former President Donald Trump honored the thousands of Americans killed in the coordinated attacks perpetrated by Islamic terrorists and praised the heroic first responders who immediately sprang into action.

“No one who lived through the horror of the September 11 terrorist attacks can ever forget the agony and the anguish of that terrible day,” Trump said.

“Today, on the solemn anniversary of those monstrous attacks, we remember the 2,977 precious souls who were savagely taken from us on that morning 22 years ago, leaving a void that can never be filled,” Trump said. “No matter what happens, it can never be filled.”

In 2021, Global Times, which acts as a mouthpiece for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), mocked America as “the laughingstock of democracy.”

