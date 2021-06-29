China’s government-run Global Times propaganda outlet published an opinion column Tuesday declaring that “Anglo-Saxons” are genetically predisposed to genocide and that ethnic Anglo-Saxons “practice [the] law of the jungle.”

The Global Times regularly accuses the United States — and more recently began to accuse Canada — of genocide in response to global condemnation of China’s policy of imprisoning Uyghurs, Kazakhs, and other Muslim ethnic minority people in concentration camps. The Chinese Communist Party is believed to have imprisoned as many as 3 million people in 1,200 concentration camps since 2017. Camp survivors have testified publicly to experiencing or witnessing extreme forms of torture, including the use of electric devices in gang rape, the public rape of prisoners in front of hundreds of other inmates, the enslavement of prisoners, force sterilization, forced abortions, and infanticide. Beijing insists all concentration camp survivors are “actors” but does not deny the camps’ existence, branding them “vocational training” institutes, instead.

Multiple free states, including America, have branded the campaign to eradicate the Uyghur ethnic identity a “genocide.”

The Global Times and other regime-run newspaper often publish content claiming that free Western states cannot criticize the genocide of the Uyghur people because of abuses committed hundreds of years ago against indigenous Americans. The Global Times expanded that argument to include not just the American and Canadian governments, two of the most vocal in condemning the Uyghur genocide, but all “Anglo-Saxons.”

