Chinese Influence Network Used A.I. to Impersonate U.S. Voters

Microsoft on Thursday said it has detected a Chinese-controlled network of social media accounts that uses A.I. technology to impersonate American voters and spread propaganda to influence U.S. politics.

Microsoft’s report said the suspected Chinese influence network was similar to past operations that have been linked to the Chinese Ministry of Public Security.

The difference with the new network is that it began using generative A.I. in March 2023 to “mimic U.S. voters” and produce content that was “more eye-catching than the awkward visuals used in previous campaigns by Chinese nation-state actors, which relied on digital drawings, stock photo collages, and other manual graphic designs.”

“These images are most likely created by something called diffusion-powered image generators that use A.I. to not only create compelling images but also learn to improve them over time,” Microsoft said.

The influence network engaged in “a broad campaign that largely focuses on politically divisive topics, such as gun violence, and denigrating U.S. political figures and symbols.”

