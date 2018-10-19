THE WASHINGTON TIMES:

America’s H-1B visa guest-worker program was supposed to be a way of giving the world’s best and brightest work superstars a foot in the door. Instead, it’s become a way for men from India to take computer and other basic technology jobs.

A staggering 59 percent of all H-1B applications submitted over the last year were from men from India, according to new data being released Friday by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Indeed overall, Indians and Chinese — men and women — accounted for 85 percent of the 419,637 applications filed in fiscal year 2018, with India accounting for 74 percent and China for 11 percent.

The next highest countries were Canada and South Korea with just 1.1 percent of the visas each.

No other country even cracked 1 percent.

The data, which covers fiscal year 2018, also shows a record number of applications were filed, topping 2017’s high of about 404,000.

Applications are still being adjudicated, so there is no final number yet of approvals.

USCIS has released overall country numbers before, but the gender breakdown is new — and is part of the Trump administration’s commitment to better transparency about the American immigration system and who’s really benefitting from it. It’s part of a review, ordered by President Trump last year, to return the H-1B program it to the original goal of attracting the best-skilled workers.

“It is our hope that this data will help facilitate the agency’s ongoing review of employment-based visa categories, including H-1Bs, more effectively in fulfillment of the president’s ‘Buy American, Hire American’ executive order aimed at benefitting U.S. workers to the greatest extent possible,” said Michael Bars, a spokesman for the agency.

Originally intended as a temporary worker visa, the H-1B now is one of the most prominent ways for new immigrants to arrive and work while they apply for a green card, or permanent residency.