New York Post:

Doctors in China have performed the world’s first double-lung transplant on a 59-year-old coronavirus patient, according to a report.

Dr. Chen Jingyu, vice president of the Wuxi People’s Hospital in Jiangsu province, and his team performed the five-hour operation on a man who was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Jan. 26, the Global Times reported.

It took seven hours to transport the lungs from a brain-dead donor to the hospital aboard a high-speed train, the news outlet reported.

The lungs have been working well since the Saturday surgery and the patient’s vital signs were stable, Chen told the Global Times.

The man eventually tested negative for the disease, but had suffered irreversible pulmonary damage during his illness.

