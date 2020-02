NY POST

A Chinese doctor was targeted by authorities after sounding an alert about the coronavirus during the early days of the outbreak — and now he lies in a hospital, sickened with the deadly disease, according to a report. Dr. Li Wenliang, 34, posted a chilling warning in his medical school alumni group on the WeChat app that seven people from a seafood market in Wuhan had been quarantined in his hospital with a SARS-like illness, according to CNN.

