Chinese state media responded to the latest gloomy economic news by spotlighting dictator Xi Jinping’s demand for “patience” in a previously unpublished February address to top Chinese Communist Party officials. Xi insisted China’s faltering economic growth and crushing youth unemployment were obstacles that could be overcome through “steady, step-by-step progress.”

The South China Morning Post (SCMP) on Wednesday noted that speeches given at Chinese Communist Party meetings are usually kept secret from the public for months until the authoritarian government sees some benefit from releasing them. In this case, no state media organ will dwell on the detail that Xi promised things would get better six months ago – and everything about the Chinese economy has gotten worse since then. A Communist Party journal called Quishi published Xi’s February speech just hours after dismal economic data showed consumer confidence slipping and factory output plunging again in February, while youth unemployment has grown so high that Xi’s regime simply stopped reporting the numbers. The jobless rate among China’s urban youth topped out at 21.3 percent before the Communist Party decided to start hiding the data.

