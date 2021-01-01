Fox Baltimore:

China Daily, a media outlet controlled by the Chinese government, paid American media institutions millions of dollars over the past year to help them pay for printing and advertising campaigns, according to financial disclosures the Chinese outlet filed last week with the Department of Justice.

China Daily paid the Los Angeles Times $340,000 for advertising campaigns between May and October 2020, according to a disclosure the Chinese-controlled entity filed under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA). The outlet also paid The Wall Street Journal $85,000, and Foreign Policy Magazine $100,000, for advertising campaigns, the Daily Caller News Foundation reported Sunday, citing the disclosures.

FARA, among other things, requires agents and outlets representing the interests of foreign governments to disclose their relationship with those entities and information about related activities and finances. Foreign agents are also required to disclose information about related activities and finances inside the United States.

China Daily also paid the Los Angeles Times $110,000, The Houston Chronicle $92,000, and The Boston Globe $76,000 for printing costs between May and October 2020 as part of the advertising campaign, the financial disclosures show. The Beijing-based outlet paid several newspapers a total of $1,154,666 for such costs, the Daily Caller News Foundation reported.

The Wall Street Journal, Houston Chronicle, Boston Globe, Los Angeles Times, and Foreign Policy have not responded to our requests for comments about their respective arrangements.

What kind of content is China pushing into US media?

The Los Angeles Times ran an eight-page advertorial called “China Watch” in July from China Daily that paints a rosy picture of the Chinese economy and its businesses. The advertorial includes stories pushing the United States and China to keep a good relationship even afterThe New York Times reported that the communist nation withheld information from the World Health Organization about the virus.

