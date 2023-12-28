Chinese Chess Champion Stripped of Title over Cheating Allegations, Defecating in Hotel Bathtub

Yan Chenglong, champion of the game Xiangqi (a.k.a. Chinese Chess), has been stripped of his title following allegations of cheating and poor behavior, including one allegation of defecating in a hotel bathtub.The Chinese Xiangqi Association (CXA) association announced on Monday that the 48-year-old Chenglong would have his title “Xiangqi King” revoked for cheating and “extremely bad character.”

“Yan consumed alcohol with others in his room on the night of the 17th, and then he defecated in the bathtub of the room he was staying in on the 18th, in an act that damaged hotel property, violated public order and good morals, had a negative impact on the competition and the event of Xiangqi, and was of extremely bad character,” the CXA said in a statement.

