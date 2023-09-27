Chinese Business Partners’ Bank Wires List Joe Biden’s Home as Beneficiary Address

Hunter Biden received two wires totaling $260,000 in 2019 originating from Chinese business partners that listed President Joe Biden’s Delaware home as the beneficiary address for the funds, the House Oversight Committee revealed Tuesday.

The bombshell allegation is the first direct link between Joe Biden and foreign wired money to the Biden family business from China. The Delaware address is Joe Biden’s main residence. Hunter Biden also spent time at the address, though it is unclear if he claimed it as his home address at the time of the wire transfer in July and August 2019.

The revelation emerged from the committee’s recent subpoena of financial records related to a specific bank account that received two wires from China linked to BHR Partners associates, according to the committee:

July 26, 2019: Wang Xin wired $10,000 with Joe Biden’s home listed on the wire.



August 2, 2019: Jonathan Li wired $250,000 with Joe Biden’s home listed on the wire.

BHR Partners, the fund Hunter Biden co-founded via a joint venture with Devon Archer and Jonathan Li, maintains investments worth billions of dollars around the globe. Archer conveyed his stake in BHR Painters to his wife in 2017. Hunter Biden conveyed his stake to his current lawyer, Kevin Morris, Breitbart News exclusively reported in April.

