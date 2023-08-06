Chinese and Russian warships conduct ‘highly provocative’ drills near Alaska’s coast sparking US Navy to mobilize destroyers to lead rivals from American waters

China and Russia launched an unprecedented joint naval drill near US waters earlier this week, sparking a major response from the US Navy, officials have said.

Eleven Russian and Chinese ships steamed close to the Aleutian Islands in Alaska in a ‘highly provocative’ move amid escalating tensions with the US.

It is believed to be the largest such flotilla to have approached American shores.

Four US destroyers and a P-8 Poseidon aircraft were deployed in response to divert the ships away from American territory to avert a serious international incident, officials said.

Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska, a Republican member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, told The Wall Street Journal the patrol was a reminder that the US has entered ‘a new era of authoritarian aggression,’ but praised the strong naval response.

