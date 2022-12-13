Indian and Chinese soldiers have clashed along a disputed border in India’s eastern Arunachal Pradesh state, resulting in minor injuries on both sides, the Indian army announced today. A statement from the Indian army said troops from both sides “immediately disengaged” after the clash on Friday along the Tawang sector of India’s Arunachal Pradesh.

Without providing evidence, India-based Asian News International (ANI) claimed 300 Chinese soldiers had been involved.

Indian journalist Shiv Aroor tweeted: “My sources tell me recent Chinese troop increase at posts in Yangtse has kept tempers high in Tawang sector.

“On Dec 9, ‘larger than normal’ patrol party approached and was challenged. Stones flew, fists flew.

READ MORE