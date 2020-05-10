Daily Mail:

Der Spiegel published bombshell claims from its Federal Intelligence Service

President Xi ‘asked WHO to delay global warning about Covid-19 on January 21’

WHO called the report’s shock claims ‘unfounded and untrue’ in a statement

Trump has repeatedly accused the WHO of being ‘China-centric’ and a ‘disaster’

A bombshell report claims Chinese President Xi Jinping personally asked World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom to ‘delay a global warning’ about the threat of COVID-19 during a conversation back in January.

Germany’s Der Spiegel published the allegations this weekend, citing intelligence from the country’s Federal Intelligence Service, known as the ‘Bundesnachrichtendienst’ (BND).

According to the BND: ‘On January 21, China’s leader Xi Jinping asked WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to hold back information about a human-to-human transmission and to delay a pandemic warning.

‘The BND estimates that China’s information policy lost four to six weeks to fight the virus worldwide’.

