NY Post

China’s most famous defector to America warned US intelligence agencies a coronavirus was spreading in Wuhan in November 2019 – six weeks before China admitted there was an outbreak. Wei Jingsheng, the father of China’s democracy movement, reveals in a new book, “What Really Happened in Wuhan,” that he first heard of a mysterious new virus at the time of the World Military Games in Wuhan in October 2019. Highly alarmed, the former Chinese Communist Party insider, whose defection to the United States in 1997 made global news, alerted intelligence agencies, a US politician with links to the president and Chinese human rights activist Dimon Liu. Asked if he had any sense the intelligence agencies were taking seriously his intelligence about a new virus in Wuhan, 70-year-old Wei said: “I felt they were not as heavily concerned as I was so I tried my best to provide more detailed information. They may not believe there is (a) government of a country that would do something like that (cover up a virus). So I kept repeating myself in an effort to try to persuade them.” Wei said he was “very ­worried because … whichever way the Communist regime released this virus, I felt that the West is not prepared.”

Read more at the NY Post