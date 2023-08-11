China’s Madoff economy could come crashing down — with worldwide effect

Not so long ago, China’s economy was known on Wall Street as the Madoff economy. Like the infamous Bernie Madoff, who fictitiously reported stellar returns each year no matter what really happened to his investments, the Chinese government reported 7% to 8% growth each year no matter what really happened to the economy. Little wonder then that many Wall Street analysts believed the country’s economy was growing much more slowly than the official numbers purported it to have done. So how bad must the Chinese economy be that even the “official” numbers have dropped to 4% to 6%? So bad that the Communist authorities are resorting to new sleight of hand. They are instructing their local analysts, and they are putting pressure on the foreign investment banks, not to make negative comments on the economy. It’s a misguided effort to boost domestic and foreign confidence, limit capital flight and prevent the economy from slipping into a deflationary downward spiral.

