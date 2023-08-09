China’s Imports and Exports Plunge Beneath Expectations in July

China’s faltering economy took another beating in July, as both import and export numbers came far below expectations. Imports fell 12.4 percent instead of the five-percent slide that was expected, while exports dropped 14.5 percent against an expected 12.5 percent.

“The grim trade numbers reinforce expectations that economic activity could slow further in the third quarter, with construction, manufacturing and services activity, foreign direct investment, and industrial profits all weakening,”

Reuters observed on Tuesday. The Chinese economy is heavily dependent on exports, and the 14.5-percent drop in July was the worst setback China has suffered since the beginning of the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic in 2020. Analysts said this was partially due to weaker consumer spending in some of China’s biggest foreign customers, who are facing significant economic slowdowns of their own.

