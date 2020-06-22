New York Post:

China’s controversial dog meat festival has kicked off despite new pushes from the government to improve animal welfare for health reasons stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

Thousands typically flock to the 10-day festival in the southwestern city of Yulin, but activists said attendance this year has plummeted and they’re hoping the event will be the last.

“I do hope Yulin will change not only for the sake of the animals but also for the health and safety of its people,” said Peter Li, China policy specialist with the animal rights group Humane Society International.

“Allowing mass gatherings to trade in and consume dog meat in crowded markets and restaurants in the name of a festival poses a significant public health risk,” he said.

