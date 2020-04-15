BREITBART:

China said Wednesday the U.S. should fulfill its obligations to the World Health Organization (WHO) during the coronavirus crisis, adding it was “seriously concerned” about the U.S. decision to suspend funding for the globalist body.

As Breitbart News reported, President Donald Trump ordered a hold on funds sent to the Geneva-based WHO on Tuesday, demanding they answer for their failures to properly warn the world about the coronavirus by putting political correctness above life-saving measures.

“China is seriously concerned about the U.S. announcement to suspend funding for the World Health Organization,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular press briefing, as reported by AFP.

