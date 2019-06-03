THE WASHINGTON POST:

China warned students on Monday to think about the “risks” associated with attending college in the United States, an apparent sign that the authorities in Beijing are expanding the boundaries of the trade war to include educational exchanges.

The warning comes as the Chinese government looks for ways to retaliate against the Trump administration for the tariffs it has imposed on $250 billion worth of goods from China, including fish and tungsten.

Tentative plans are underway for President Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, to meet at the Group of 20 summit in Japan later this month to try to find a way out of the protracted trade war. But analysts said that they will meet only if substantial progress has been made — and that there has been none so far.

Speaking to reporters in Beijing on Monday, Xu Yongji, an official from the Education Ministry, said that the Trump administration and Congress had “politicized some normal China-U.S. educational exchanges and cooperation activities.”