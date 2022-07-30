A Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece said on Friday that it could shoot down Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s plane if she makes a stop in Taiwan, a move he said is tantamount to an “invasion” of the island.

“If U.S. fighter jets escort Pelosi’s plane into Taiwan, it is invasion,” Hu Xijin, an analyst for the Chinese state-controlled Global Times propaganda outlet, said on Twitter. “The PLA has the right to forcibly dispel Pelosi’s plane and the U.S. fighter jets, including firing warning shots and making tactical movement of obstruction. If ineffective, then shoot them down.”

Pelosi is scheduled to depart Friday for a tour of Asia and it has been rumored that she will visit Taiwan. Tensions have been high ahead of Pelosi’s trip, with the Chinese government warning her against making any stop in Taiwan, the contested island that China has repeatedly threatened to invade.

Pelosi will visit Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. CNN reported on Friday that the Taiwan visit currently “remains uncertain.”

