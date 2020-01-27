BREITBART

China Health Minister Ma Xiaowei said Monday the coronavirus appears to be getting stronger and warned of walking “contagious agents” spreading the disease as the death toll increased by 24 to 80. No other deaths have been reported elsewhere in the world although 56 cases have been confirmed, as Breitbart News reported. China’s National Health Commission also said that 2,744 people had so far been infected. There were 769 new cases Sunday, compared with 688 recorded the day before. On Monday, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang arrived in Wuhan, which is the epicenter of the outbreak. “You are trying every means to save lives,” LI told medical staff at Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, and one of the designated institutions for treating infected patients. “When you are putting your efforts to save lives, you have to protect yourselves too.”

