CHINA has vowed to “fight to the death” as warships, tanks and fighter planes have been deployed amid fears war could explode over Taiwan.

Beijing is furious and has threatened to take action as it accuses the US of provoking them over the breakaway island, which the Communist Party has long claimed belongs to China.

Chinese tanks seen in footage shared on social media allegedly massing on beaches in Fujian

Further footage shows tanks on beaches along the Taiwan Strait

Tanks reportedly parked in the city of Xiamen in eastern China

READ MORE