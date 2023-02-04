NY Post

Chinese officials early Saturday continued to downplay the presence of its spy balloon over US soil and urged “both parties to remain calm.” Without confirming that the balloon is being used for surveillance, Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said in a statement that China “has always strictly followed international law, we do not accept any groundless speculation and hype. “Faced with unexpected situations, both parties need to keep calm, communicate in a timely manner, avoid misjudgments and manage differences,” she said. China has denied that the balloon is for spying and instead has claimed that the “airship” was for meteorological research and had been blown off course in what it called “a force majeure” accident. For the last two days the balloon has been hovering over sensitive sites, including Montana, home to one of the US’ three nuclear missile silo fields at Malmstrom Air Force Base. The balloon, which Pentagon officials said is “manueverable,” was spotted over Kansas City, Missouri on Friday as it made its way eastward.

