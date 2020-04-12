Breitbart:

Chinese officials are trying to export snakes and other exotic animals overseas — despite banning the consumption of them over fears it sparked the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report.

The finance ministry has issued new incentives to get the creatures out of the country, offering tax rebates to ship out animal products such as edible snakes and turtles, primate meat and rhino horns, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Snakes and bats have both been eyed as possible hosts of the coronavirus, which has spread to more than 1.7 million people across the globe.

The National People’s Congress imposed a ban in late February on the sale and consumption of wild animals, such as bats and snakes, claiming the issue had become a health concern, according to the Wall Street Journal.

