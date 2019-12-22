EPOCH TIMES

China announced it will begin building megawatt-capable solar power stations in space by 2035, as it intends to displace the United States as the leading space power. The space-based solar power (SSP) were first designed by Caltech Jet Propulsion Laboratory scientists. Caltech (California Institute of Technology) spent 40 years perfecting SSP as a weapons platform and power replacement for U.S. “peak oil.” But the effort was shelved after the collapse of the Soviet Union in the 1990s and the realization by 2009 that the U.S. oil fracking boom was about to add another 200 years to America’s oil reserves.

READ MORE AT THE EPOCH TIMES