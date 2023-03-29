China said it would retaliate if House Speaker Kevin McCarthy meets with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen during her planned stop in California next week, further stoking tensions around a highly scrutinized visit that is poised to test strained ties between Beijing and Washington.

Ms. Tsai is set to meet with Mr. McCarthy and other Republican members of Congress at the Ronald Reagan Library in Simi Valley on her way back from visits to Guatemala and Belize. It is the second of two planned stops in the U.S. bookending her trip to Central America.

A meeting with Mr. McCarthy would be seen by Beijing as a provocation that harms China’s sovereignty, said Zhu Fenglian, spokeswoman for China’s Taiwan Affairs Office, at a briefing in Beijing on Wednesday.

“We firmly oppose this and will definitely take measures to respond,” she said without elaborating.

Beijing sees Taiwan as a part of Chinese territory and has long opposed meetings between Taiwanese leaders and senior American officials. After a visit to Taiwan in August by Mr. McCarthy’s predecessor, Nancy Pelosi, Chinese leaders responded by launching missiles over the island and encircling it with live-fire military drills that amounted to a mock blockade. Beijing also severed talks with the U.S. on climate change and other issues.

