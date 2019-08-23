BREITBART:

Hopes for easing trade tensions between China and the U.S. ran aground the reality of Chinese resistance to reform Friday when China said it would impose new tariffs on $75 billion of U.S. products.

The tariffs will range from 5 percent to 10 percent and cover the U.S. goods not covered by earlier rounds of tariffs. In addition, China will move forward with plans to impose tariffs on U.S. vehicles and auto parts.

The new tariffs are clearly retaliation for the Trump administration’s decision to move forward with tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese goods. The Chinese tariffs will take effect in two waves, the first on September 1 and the second on December 15. Those are the same dates the new U.S. tariffs are set to be imposed.