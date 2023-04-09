Ten ships from China and another ten from Taiwan have involved in a stand-off near the Taiwan Strait’s median line.

It comes as Chinese fighter jets and warships simulated strikes on Taiwan on Sunday as they encircled the island during a second straight day of military drills that were launched in response to its president meeting the US House speaker.

Taiwan’s defense ministry said it had spotted 58 Chinese aircraft, including Su-30 fighters and H-6 bombers, as well as nine ships, around Taiwan.

The exercises sparked condemnation from Taipei and calls for restraint from Washington, which said it was ‘monitoring Beijing’s actions closely’.

Dubbed ‘Joint Sword’, the three-day operation – which includes rehearsing an encirclement of Taiwan – will run until Monday, the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) Eastern Theatre Command said.

