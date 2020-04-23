BREITBART.COM

The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday it will donate another $30 million to the World Health Organization (W.H.O.), which is under growing scrutiny from member states for its poor handling of the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic and its suspicious tendency to toe the political line from Beijing. American taxpayers are far and away the most important funders of the W.H.O., having donated over $400 million last year, compared to China’s total of $86 million. “China has decided to donate another $30 million in cash to the W.H.O., in addition to the previous donation of $20 million, to support the global fight against COVID-19 and strengthen developing countries’ health systems,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a press briefing. Geng said the donation “reflects the support and trust of the Chinese government and people for W.H.O.” “At this crucial moment, supporting W.H.O. is supporting multilateralism and global solidarity,” added another Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Hua Chunying. “We should encourage instead of condemn the W.H.O. We should support, instead of undermining it,” Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday during a conversation with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

