China said fighter jets carrying “live ammunition” had conducted “simulated strikes” near Taiwan on Monday, and that its Shandong aircraft carrier was involved in the ongoing exercises.

“Multiple batches of H-6K fighters carrying live ammunition… carried out multiple waves of simulated strikes on important targets on Taiwan Island,” state broadcaster CCTV reported, while the Chinese military’s Eastern Theatre Command said that the Shandong also “participated in today’s exercise”.

