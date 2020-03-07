Jerusalem Post:

About a quarter of China’s new confirmed cases and almost all of those outside the epidemic’s epicenter in Wuhan originated outside the country on Friday, according to official data.

Most of these cases, which include infections of Chinese nationals who caught the virus abroad, were in China’s northwestern Gansu province, among quarantined passengers who entered the provincial capital of Lanzhou on commercial flights from Iran between March 2 and March 5.

In addition to the growing risks of imported infections, China’s anti-virus efforts also face the challenge of trying to get migrant workers back to work by early April.So far, 78 million migrant workers, or 60% of the total who left for the Lunar New Year holiday, have returned.”I must stress, that we’re still at a critical juncture in terms of epidemic prevention and control,” said Yang Wenzhuang, an official of China’s National Health Commission (NHC).

Read more at The Jerusalem Post