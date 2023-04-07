China is imposing sanctions against the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and other US and Asian based organizations in retaliation for the this week’s closely watched meeting between the US House Speaker and Taiwan’s president.

The Reagan library in Simi Valley, California, was the site of the rare high-level, bipartisan meeting Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy hosted this week for talks with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen.

The sanctions effectively are a travel ban on the individuals in charge of the library and other groups involved in the meeting. They’re also banned from working with Chinese organizations.

The meeting came as US-China relations have sunk to historic lows and as tensions between Taiwan and China have risen. China views any official exchanges between foreign governments and Taiwan as an attempt to raise Taipei’s global status, and thus an infringement on Beijing´s claims of sovereignty over the island.

China had vowed countermeasures against Taipei for its interactions with the US, saying: ‘We will take resolute measures to punish the ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces and their actions, and resolutely safeguard our country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.’

