China has sent a terrifying warning to Taiwan by launching three day military drills rehearsing the encirclement of the region.

Task forces ‘will simultaneously organise patrols and advances around Taiwan island, shaping an all-round encirclement and deterrence posture,’ according to state media.

Long-range rocket artillery, naval destroyers, missile boats, air force fighters, bombers, jammers and refuellers are all being tested by China’s military.

