China purges top army brass after US intel revealed they’d filled missiles with WATER instead of fuel and had a huge silo bunker with the wrong lids due to military corruption

China’s recent ‘purge’ of several top Army officials came after an embarrassing mishap where they’d mistakenly filled missiles with water instead of fuel, according to United States intelligence. The news comes days after a startling New Year’s message from ruler Xi Jingping, who warned that ‘all Chinese on both sides of the Taiwan Strait’ will be ‘reunified.’The communist country’s top lawmakers ousted nine senior military officers from the national legislative body on Friday, state media reported, a step that typically precedes further punishment. Many of those removed were from the Rocket Force – a key arm of the Chinese army overseeing tactical and nuclear missiles. Now, American intelligence claims military corruption led to the mistakes, which also included fields of silos in Western China fitted with lids that stopped the missiles from launching. The purges are a setback for Xi who has pumped billions into buying and developing equipment as part of his modernizing efforts to build a ‘world-class’ military by 2050.

