China has moved its cutting-edge hypersonic drones to an air base in eastern China, leaked Pentagon documents show, in what is being seen as yet another sign of Beijing’s readiness to launch an attack on Taiwan.

One of the documents, analyzed by The Washington Post, included satellite photos from August 9.

The imagery showed two WZ-8 rocket-propelled reconnaissance drones at an air base in eastern China, about 350 miles inland from Shanghai.

The August maneuvers of the WZ-8 were noted in a secret document from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.

They show the Chinese military making technological advances that could help it target American warships around Taiwan and military bases in the region.

