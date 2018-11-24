ZERO HEDGE:

Incentivizing neighbors to snitch on neighbors, co-workers to snitch on co-workers and family members to snitch on family members has been a hallmark of Communist Rule since the rise of Stalin. Now, the Chinese Communist Party is using these age-old techniques to root out a popular, if illegal, blemish on Chinese society: Pornography.

After sentencing a writer of erotic stories to 10 years in prison in a high-profile case, China has doubled the reward for reporting the illegal publishing of pornography to about 600,000 yuan ($86,500), according to Abacus. The regulator in charge of enforcing the policy is called “Clean up the Pornographic, Strike the Illegal”. It will also reward citizens who expose publishing of anything that “endangers ideological security, cultural security, physical and mental health of minors.”