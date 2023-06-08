Beijing is set to build an electronic eavesdropping facility on Cuba, just 100 miles from the coast of Florida, that will be able to gather US military secrets.

Citing officials ‘with highly classified intelligence’, The Wall Street Journal said China and Cuba have reached a secret agreement to establish the base.

The newspaper reported its sources as saying Beijing had agreed to pay cash-strapped Havana several billions of dollars to allow it to build the facility, and that at this stage an agreement had been reached ‘in principle’.

Such a facility would allow China to monitor the south of the US, home to many military bases, as well as ship traffic in the region.

This presents a new geopolitical challenge for Washington to deal with, as it grapples with China’s growing global influence.

READ MORE