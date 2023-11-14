China Mocks ‘Miraculous’ Disappearance of San Francisco’s Homeless for Xi Jinping

China’s state propaganda newspaper, the Global Times, observed on Monday that Beijing’s heavily censored social media outlets had flooded with comments mocking the government of San Francisco for having “miraculously disappeared overnight” its notoriously massive homeless population.

San Francisco is hosting the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, which is expected to attract a large number of world leaders and top international diplomats. Chinese dictator Xi Jinping is on a flight to San Francisco at press time and is expected to meet with American President Joe Biden on Wednesday. In anticipation of the summit, San Francisco officials erected barricades around APEC event venues and refurbished parks and public spaces. They have also dismantled longstanding homeless tent communities taking up public space on sidewalks near the summit.

READ MORE