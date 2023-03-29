China’s state-run Global Times on Monday mocked the Biden administration for trying to compete with China for the affections of Africa by spending a fraction of the money Beijing has invested on the continent.

The Chinese propagandists chided Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and other administration officials for “repeating promises rather than delivering real money.”

The Global Times criticized Harris for her money-dispensing swing through Africa this week because her efforts would only “make African countries feel the pressure of being squeezed by great power competition.”

“This is still a Cold War mentality of geopolitical competition, whose fundamental purpose is not for Africa’s development, but for the interests of the U.S.,” the Global Times charged.

The article quoted Beijing Foreign Studies University professor Song Wei accusing the U.S. of using its democratic ally Ghana as a “point of entry” into Africa so it could play the “value card,” which is the brutal Chinese regime’s contemptuous way of talking about human rights.

