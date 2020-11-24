Law Enforcement Today:

Does Biden have a boss?

In an Op-Ed issued by an editor with the Global Times, the article outlines China’s vision of the future under a compliant Joe Biden Administration, stating from the beginning that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) wants a “partnership” that is “categorically different” than the one that has been offered by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Breitbart News reported that the Op-Ed also said that the three key instructions for Joe Biden and his administration were to obey Beijing, to not challenge China’s assumed economic superiority, and to open the U.S. domestic markets without restraint.

Without evidence, the Chinese editorial said that “Biden is irrevocably the 46th U.S. president.”

The Global Times, which is the official propaganda mouthpiece of the CCP, warned its friend Joe Biden:

“Demonizing China or slinging dirt on Chinese people will never help to stop the flare-up of infections and fatalities in America.”

It added:

“China’s experiences are impressive in curtailing the pandemic and China’s unparalleled ability in manufacturing PPEs and producing vaccine vials and freezers should not be neglected and could be made use of by the Biden government.”

Regarding the economic realities facing both countries, the article lays it all out there.

It claims that China’s economy is growing at a “sizzling pace” and if the U.S. wants to be part of that, it should comply with Beijing. It said that the “selfish doctrine” of “America first”, must end. The article advised by saying:

“Economic confrontations with China chosen by Trump’s team failed to do the US or any country in this world, any good. The buying power of Chinese businesses and Chinese households should never be diminished or looked down upon.

Australia and Canada, the two hardcore allies of the US who are very unfriendly toward China, have received a bitter lesson from Beijing. Don’t trample on Chinese people’s bottom lines, otherwise they will bite back.”

It added:

“Now, a flurry of US multinational companies have vehemently opposed Trump’s so called ‘economic decoupling’ attempt, as they know perfectly well they could not find another giant and growing market like China’s.

So, the incoming Biden administration needs to ponder its new policies, to reverse the course of the tumultuous policies of the past four years trumpeted by Trump.”

